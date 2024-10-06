        <
        >

          Michael Pittman Jr. puts Colts ahead on fourth-and-goal

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNOct 6, 2024, 05:23 PM
            Close
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Colts are on the board in Jacksonville.

          Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with a defender on his back, punctuating a game-opening, 71-yard scoring drive to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 6:11 left in the first quarter. The Colts were stuffed from the 1-yard line on three tries before converting for the touchdown.

          Backup quarterback Joe Flacco, starting in place of the injured Anthony Richardson, was surgical on the drive. He completed all seven of his passes for 75 yards. The Colts opened with a pass-heavy attack despite a pregame downpour that left the field wet. Josh Downs had three receptions for 43 yards on the drive.