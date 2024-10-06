Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Colts are on the board in Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with a defender on his back, punctuating a game-opening, 71-yard scoring drive to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 6:11 left in the first quarter. The Colts were stuffed from the 1-yard line on three tries before converting for the touchdown.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco, starting in place of the injured Anthony Richardson, was surgical on the drive. He completed all seven of his passes for 75 yards. The Colts opened with a pass-heavy attack despite a pregame downpour that left the field wet. Josh Downs had three receptions for 43 yards on the drive.