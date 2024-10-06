Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was demoted from the starting lineup after fumbling in each of the first four games of the season, responded in a big way in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Entering on the fifth offensive play, he touched the ball on the next three plays, the final one a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 7-3 first-quarter lead.

On Stevenson's run to the right side, he picked up key blocks from pulling right guard Mike Onwenu and down the field from receiver Kayshon Boutte. Playing Onwenu at right guard was a change for the Patriots, as Onwenu spent the first four games of the season at right tackle. Stevenson made two defenders miss on the run, including safety Jevon Holland, who was spun around by a sharp cut from the sideline to the inside.

Antonio Gibson had started in place of Stevenson, and was on the field for the entire first drive (3-and-out) and then the first play of the second drive before Stevenson entered the game. Stevenson rushed for 2 yards on second-and-4 and then had a 2-yard catch-and-run to convert a first down before his TD run. It was his third touchdown run of the season.