          Texans' C.J. Stroud connects with Nico Collins for 67-yard TD

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNOct 6, 2024, 06:09 PM
          HOUSTON -- One of the most dynamic duos in the NFL connected for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Houston Texans up 14-3 in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

          On the Texans' third drive of the game, quarterback C.J. Stroud hit wide receiver Nico Collins with a deep shot. It was the longest pass play of the season for the Texans.

          Collins got behind the Bills' defense as Stroud launched a pass that traveled 59 yards in the air, and the NFL leader in receiving yards walked into the end zone to cap a hot start in Houston.

          Collins was hurt on the play and went to the locker room, and his return was questionable.

          Cam Akers scored on a 15-yard rush to make it 7-3 on the previous drive.