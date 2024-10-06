Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed Devin Duvernay in March because he was one of the league's better returners. It took five weeks before he made an impact.

His 54-yard punt return up the right sideline gave the Jaguars their best starting field position of the day, and they cashed in on it one play later.

Tank Bigsby went up the middle, creeped through the line of scrimmage and broke four tackles before crossing the goal line from 19 yards out. He got a push from left guard Ezra Cleveland and receiver Gabe Davis during his run, giving the Jaguars a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Jacksonville's previous drive had ended in an interception by Trevor Lawrence, which was his second of the season. Bigsby's touchdown was the first score by either team in the second half. He found the end zone again near the end of the fourth quarter with a 65-yard rushing score down the right side of the field.