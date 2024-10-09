Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky can't agree on how much credit Dak Prescott deserves for the Cowboys' win over the Steelers. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have opened the practice window for DaRon Bland with the possibility of the Pro Bowl cornerback playing Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Bland had surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot on Aug. 26 and opened the season on injured reserve, missing Dallas' first five games. He has stepped up his rehab work over the last few weeks.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was noncommittal about Bland playing Sunday.

"Optimistic to see him practice every day," McCarthy said. "We'll see what that brings. Obviously, we've got to take it one day at a time here."

The Cowboys will have a limited practice Wednesday after arriving home from Pittsburgh at roughly 5:15 a.m. local time Monday. McCarthy said Bland will be on a "pitch count" during the workout.

Bland, who led the NFL with nine interceptions last season and set a league record with five returns for touchdowns, reported soreness after the Cowboys' final practice while in Oxnard, California, in August.

The Cowboys have not had their top three cornerbacks -- Bland, Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis -- on the field together since Week 2 last season. Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice before their third game, and Lewis missed the season opener as he was coming back from a serious foot injury.

Even if Bland plays against the Lions, it could be in a limited role. The Cowboys have elevated Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad the last two games, and he started last week against the Steelers.

With injuries to their top pass rushers, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, having their full secondary available would be a boost for the Cowboys.

"He's been working, so it's not like just all of a sudden we're going to start working today," McCarthy said Wednesday. "He's been working with [director of rehab Britt Brown]. He's been doing football movements and skills, so it will be good to see him out there and get some work today. And we'll see where he is."