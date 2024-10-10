Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones on Thursday said he has tried to keep his attention on what's next rather than looking back at what got him suspended for five games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jones was eligible to return Monday and began practicing Wednesday. He was limited Thursday in practice with a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers.

Jones, who signed a one-year deal with Arizona in May, was suspended without pay after the NFL continued to look into his Nov. 13 arrest, when he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an argument with the mother of his child allegedly resulted in an injury to her neck, according to an arrest and booking report. In March, the single charge against Jones was dropped.

"My focus has been trying to move forward. It's been hard," said Jones, speaking for the first time since his suspension. "It's been difficult not only on myself, people around me. ... To have that behind me now and to look forward to the positive things that are coming -- not only for myself, but for this football team -- is what I look forward to."

Jones declined to answer any more questions about his suspension or the situation that led to it.

"I know you guys are inquiring, but truthfully, I think I'll be doing this team and the people around me who have supported me a disservice to go backwards," Jones said.

Instead, he said he's grateful to be back with the Cardinals.

He said the past five weeks have been "different" and "unique" as he trained on his own and tried to find his own routine, turning to swimming, biking, running hills and sprinting trying to stay in shape and recreate football speed.

Jones called the time away "a quiet time" and said it was "a little difficult" when he was allowed to return to the facility but not practice. He said there's "always work to be done" in his football relationship with Kyler Murray although he tried to stay as up to date as possible within the confines of the rules.

"Timing is important. Being present is important. You gotta prove it every single day," Jones said. "And, so, coming back into the building, there's nothing that's given to any man. You have to earn it each and every day, and it's competitive. It's always competitive, but there's also a joy to that as a competitor, wanting to be in that position. Wanting to prove myself."

Jones missed eight games in 2023 because of a knee injury and caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. That came one season after he set career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823).