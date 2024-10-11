Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The 49ers finally broke through with a red zone touchdown on their first drive of the opening quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, though they did it with a high degree of difficulty.

Facing third-and-3 at Seattle's 10, quarterback Brock Purdy took the snap from the shotgun, scanned and fired into the front-right corner of the end zone for tight end George Kittle.

Kittle was well covered, but the throw was in a spot only he could get it, and he did, snatching it out of the air and dragging his feet in for the touchdown.

The extra point put the 49ers ahead 23-3 with 9:54 to go in the third quarter. It's the fourth straight game in which Kittle has caught a touchdown, tied for the longest streak of his career. He also did it to end the 2022 season.