        <
        >

          49ers' George Kittle scores toe-tapping 10-yard touchdown

          Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterOct 11, 2024, 02:04 AM
            Close
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In his 10 years with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga. You can follow Nick via Twitter @nwagoner
            Follow on X

          SEATTLE -- The 49ers finally broke through with a red zone touchdown on their first drive of the opening quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, though they did it with a high degree of difficulty.

          Facing third-and-3 at Seattle's 10, quarterback Brock Purdy took the snap from the shotgun, scanned and fired into the front-right corner of the end zone for tight end George Kittle.

          Kittle was well covered, but the throw was in a spot only he could get it, and he did, snatching it out of the air and dragging his feet in for the touchdown.

          The extra point put the 49ers ahead 23-3 with 9:54 to go in the third quarter. It's the fourth straight game in which Kittle has caught a touchdown, tied for the longest streak of his career. He also did it to end the 2022 season.