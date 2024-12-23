Fantasy football dynasty watch: Jayden Daniels shines like a star

Tristan H. Cockcroft provides historical context to how impressive Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been in his rookie year. (1:05)

On a day when last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. grabbed headlines for making his first NFL start, it was the 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels who stole the show. Daniels delivered a season-high 34.5 fantasy points, adding another highlight to his impressive rookie season by leading the Commanders to a thrilling 4th-quarter comeback against the Eagles.

Daniels became just the third player in NFL history to post five passing touchdowns and 80 rushing yards in a single game, joining MVPs Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. That's elite company.

In addition, of the 44 quarterbacks since 2000 to start 10 or more games in their rookie season, only Newton and Justin Herbert have finished with more fantasy points than Daniels has now ... even with two games remaining.

This performance all but locks up Offensive Rookie of the Year for Daniels, and with a full offseason under his belt and key playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr. set to return, Daniels is in prime position to build on his rookie success in 2025 and beyond. The ceiling is sky-high for this young star.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, Penix didn't need to do much thanks to Atlanta's early lead and two defensive touchdowns, but one stat stands out: he completed all 11 passes thrown between the numbers against the Giants. That's a big improvement for the Falcons, who struggled in this area with Kirk Cousins at QB.

Penix was decisive and accurate in his first NFL start, with his lone interception coming on pass to Kyle Pitts that should have been caught.

Looking ahead, with offensive playmakers such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and a full offseason under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Penix's future outlook looks very bright -- especially with the Falcons expected to move on from Cousins after the season.

Other rookie notes to know from Week 16

Audric Estime led the Broncos' backfield with nine carries and 48 rushing yards. He outpaced both Javonte Williams and Blake Watson against the Chargers, stepping up with Jaleel McLaughlin sidelined due to a quadriceps injury.

Ladd McConkey caught all six of his targets from Herbert against the Broncos. Out of 34 quarterback-receiver duos with at least 75 targets this season, Herbert and McConkey are top-five in QBR, completion percentage and yards per attempt.

Xavier Worthy ran the second-most routes for the Chiefs, trailing only Travis Kelce. He's had nine or more touches and at least 19 fantasy points in back-to-back games. Worthy has established himself as one of Kansas City's two top receiving options.

Malik Nabers has 97 reception this season, the most by a player through their first 13 games in league history.

Caleb Williams just made history as the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw for at least 3,000 yards in his rookie season. He's also put had four games with 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Rookie dynasty rankings

Quarterback

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

5. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

6. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Running back

1. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

3. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

4. Braelon Allen, New York Jets

5. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

6. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

7. Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

8. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

9. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

10. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

11. MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

12. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

13. Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

14. Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

16. Dylan Laube, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Rasheen Ali, Baltimore Ravens

18. Frank Gore Jr., Buffalo Bills

19. Keilan Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver

1. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

2. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

4. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

6. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

9. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

10. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

11. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

12. Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

13. Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos

14. Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders

15. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

16. Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

17. Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals

18. Javon Baker, New England Patriots

19. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

20. Malachi Corley, New York Jets

Tight end

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

2. Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

3. Theo Johnson, New York Giants

4. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers