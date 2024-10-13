Dallas Goedert's last play of the game is on the Eagles' first possession as he injures his hamstring. (0:16)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury on the first series of Sunday's 20-16 victory against the Cleveland Browns and did not return.

Goedert spent some time in the medical tent on the sideline before heading indoors.

Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll took over tight end duties in his absence.

The Eagles also lost a key piece of their secondary as cornerback Darius Slay Jr. was ruled out in the second half after sustaining a knee injury earlier in the game.

Goedert, 29, has 24 catches for 301 yards on the season. His 75.3 receiving yards per game led all tight ends coming into Week 6.