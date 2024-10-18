RB Chase Brown adding dynamic element to Bengals' attack

Stephen A. Smith, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Chris Canty discuss whether Joe Burrow and the Bengals are actually a threat in the AFC. (9:14)

CINCINNATI -- In hindsight, it was probably best for Chase Brown to fall down short of the end zone.

But it was perhaps more fitting that the Cincinnati Bengals running back found his way in for the score. With Cincinnati looking to salt away a road win against the New York Giants last weekend, Brown ripped off a 30-yard touchdown that cemented a 17-7 victory.

It ensured the Giants would get the ball back, something coach Zac Taylor, pointed out has previously cost teams in a similar position a victory. However, the carry symbolized the impact Brown has made for Cincinnati's offense.

In previous years, Cincinnati has lacked an explosive, big-play running back who could punish defenses looking to stop the Bengals' passing attack. Brown, the second-year player out of Illinois, has given the offense a dynamic it has never had since Taylor or quarterback Joe Burrow have been in Cincinnati.

"That's what we've been missing, what we've been looking for," Bengals assistant coach Justin Hill said.

This year, Brown has had carries of 10 or more yards on 19.6% of his carries, according to ESPN Research. To put that in perspective, Joe Mixon, who spent the past seven years with the Bengals, never had a rate higher than 10.5%, which came last season. When it comes to those explosive carries, Brown is tied with Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier for the highest rate in the league.

Entering the season, finding big plays on the ground was a point of emphasis for a team that is known for its passing attack. The Bengals opted to sign veteran Zack Moss to replace Mixon, who was traded to the Houston Texans and has benefited from being in a new offensive scheme.

Hill pointed out that Moss has been an integral part of Cincinnati's revamped rushing attack.

"They're two completely different backs, but they play off each other so well," Hill said. "Both those guys are selfless, work hard and they're tough tackles in space."

Brown said his work in the offseason to become a better running back, including better body control, has helped him reel off several big carries. But while speaking about the differences between his rookie year and this season, he lifted his arm and pointed his finger toward his right temple.

"Up here is way clearer, way sharper," Brown said. "I'm more decisive. I'm extremely confident in my ability."

Chase Brown has four touchdowns in his past three games. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2023 fifth-round pick compared it to his sophomore year at Illinois. Every week when he did interviews, he talked about the need to build confidence in himself. Doing that, he said, comes by maximizing opportunities and making the plays that are in front of him.

It's not just inner confidence that matters for Brown. It's the trust the coaching staff has in him. That was put to the test last week when he fumbled with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Bengals clinging to a 3-point lead. The ball squirted underneath a Giants defender, squibbed past Brown as he tried to grab it and eventually spilled out of bounds, which allowed Cincinnati to keep the ball.

On the next play, Brown scored a 30-yard touchdown run that were the final points in the 10-point victory.

"[Taylor] trusted me enough to come back the next play and give me the ball, and I was able to create an explosive play," Brown said. "That one felt really good. I just felt like I was able to react right away instead of sulking on. I just got that short-term memory, got that out, and just created another play."

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher equated the run game to a body attack in boxing. An accumulation of punches to the midsection eventually softens a fighter up for the more substantial blow that decides a fight. And not only does having a big-play threat like Brown help, but the combination of Brown and Moss have given the offense a more balanced attack. And for a team that prides itself on being aggressive in the pass game, that mindset extends to the ground as well.

"It's just that there's the presentation to the defense, the threat to the defense that we can and will run the ball," Pitcher said. "It's good from a psyche standpoint."

In recent years, the 2-4 Bengals have struggled against 1-5 Browns. Cincinnati hasn't not won at their Ohio rival since 2017 and is 3-9 overall against Cleveland since 2018.

In Burrow's weekly news conference on Wednesday, he said Cincinnati's style of play better suits the physical nature of the AFC North because of the running game plan. What Brown and Moss can do on the ground could play a big role in the Bengals winning their first divisional game of the season.

"We'll be ready to drop back 50 times if we need to just like always," Burrow said. But [it would] be nice to have a big-time game on the ground."