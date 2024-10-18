Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a full participant in practice Friday and said he is trending toward playing in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network).

Stevenson has been sidelined with a foot injury and the team officially listed him as questionable. When he sustained the injury late in an Oct. 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he initially said he didn't think it would sideline him. But then it "kind of flared up."

Stevenson missed the team's loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday and didn't take part in the team's last five practices prior to Friday's workout at the Harrow School in northwest London.

"I'm feeling good right now. I had to take a couple days off but I'm feeling like I should be able to play on Sunday," he said after practice.

Stevenson leads the Patriots with 356 rushing yards on 77 carries (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. He felt he was close to a return to practice on Thursday, the day the Patriots traveled to London after their practice at their home facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Stevenson is joined by five-year veterans Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty on the running back depth chart.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Drake Maye said he's ready for action after being listed on the team's injury report for the first time this season because of his knee. Maye was a full participant in practices all week.

"I'm feeling good. These last two days, I felt good out there at practice. I'm feeling good now. I'm ready to go for Sunday," Maye said Friday.