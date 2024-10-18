Colts QB Joe Flacco joins Pat McAfee to discuss the dynamic between himself and Anthony Richardson. (1:04)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Richardson missed the past two games with an oblique injury sustained in Week 4, giving way to veteran Joe Flacco to play against the Jaguars and Titans.

Colts coach Shane Steichen decided against playing Richardson last week against Tennessee, saying he wasn't fully healed. But, this week, Richardson took all the starter's reps and was a full participant in practice all three days for the first time since his injury.

"He looked good," Steichen said. "He was throwing crisp passes, he was right in the pocket, got out, moved him around, ran a lot. So, he looked really good."

Richardson is trying to put together some consistency after missing 15 of a possible 21 regular-season games since being drafted fourth in 2023.

Also, the Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor for a third straight game as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Taylor has suggested multiple times in the past couple of weeks that he was close to returning to practice, but he has yet to see the field. That time might finally be near.

"He's very close," Steichen said of Taylor.

The Colts have struggled to run the ball in the absence of Taylor and Richardson, who is a dual-threat quarterback. In Weeks 1 through 4, Indianapolis averaged 132 rushing yards. In the past two games, they've averaged just 90.