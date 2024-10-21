Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Two scenes in the New York Jets' postgame locker room told the story of their 37-15 loss Sunday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, surrounded by reporters, seemed incredulous that an offense with so much talent managed only two touchdowns and was shut out in the second half.

"That's almost what pisses you off even more, knowing that you've got those type of weapons and to come up short ..." he said.

As Adams spoke, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- in the far corner of the room -- embraced for several seconds. It was a consolation hug. Wilson blamed himself for the Jets' fourth straight loss, saying his third-quarter drop -- intercepted by nickel back Beanie Bishop Jr. -- was the turning point.

It was that type of night for the Jets (2-5): Emotional, frustrating and bitterly disappointing. They're 0-2 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who replaced the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8.

Adams' highly anticipated Jets debut, and his reunion with Rodgers, produced a couple of early flickers but no fireworks. It was a rough night for Rodgers (two interceptions) and his two star receivers, as Adams and Wilson combined for only eight receptions and 91 yards on 18 targets.

"I have to play better," said Rodgers, who has five interceptions in the past three games. "That's the key, I have to play better. We have to find a way to run the ball better so we can play-action pass."

The Jets played well for the first 20 minutes, jumping to a 15-6 lead on Rodgers' 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Tyler Conklin. After that, the offense disappeared. Just before halftime, Rodgers threw into traffic over the middle to Wilson and it was picked off by Bishop.

"A s---ty interception," Rodgers called it, taking the blame.

It was a momentum changer; the Steelers converted the turnover into a touchdown to make it 15-13 at halftime. Rodgers said there was no energy at halftime -- or before the game, for that matter, a rather stunning admission.

"It felt like the energy -- and it starts with me -- the energy, for whatever reason at halftime, was a little flat," Rodgers said. "It felt like it was flat before the game too. ... So I look at myself and what I can do to bring better energy, but we all have to do better."

Rodgers added: "I mean, 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, the only show on TV. I live for these games and I just don't quite understand why the energy was a little bit flat."

The Adams acquisition was supposed to provide a spark and galvanize the offense. He was targeted on the first play and the throw was wide, off his hands -- a harbinger for the night. Adams played 53 of 55 snaps on offense, yet managed only three catches for 30 yards on nine targets.

"It felt like the energy -- and it starts with me -- the energy, for whatever reason at halftime, was a little flat," Aaron Rodgers said. "It felt like it was flat before the game too ... So I look at myself and what I can do to bring better energy." Justin Berl/Getty Images

Adams, who missed his past three games with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury, said there was no rust between him and Rodgers. He chalked up the non-productive night to game circumstances. He expressed optimism about the potential of the offense.

"I'm fired up, man," he said. "I'm in a bad mood -- we lost the game -- ... but I'm still fired up about what this football team can do. There's a lot of talent. I mean, the offense that we have, the weapons that we have, when I'm in the huddle today multiple times I'm just looking around [at the talent] and it's kind of crazy."

Rodgers, who appeared to be hindered by a left hamstring injury, completed 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards. He struggled to get the ball to his wideouts, as he completed only 13 of 25 attempts. He also seemed hesitant to throw downfield; he didn't throw a pass longer than 19 yards. His most effective play was dumping it off to running back Breece Hall, who had six catches for 103 yards.

On their second possession of the second half, Rodgers looked for Wilson again -- a good ball, but it bounced off him right to Bishop. He returned it to the 1-yard line, setting up another touchdown.

"I'm fired up, man. I'm in a bad mood -- we lost the game -- ... but I'm still fired up about what this football team can do. There's a lot of talent. I mean, the offense that we have, the weapons that we have, when I'm in the huddle today multiple times I'm just looking around [at the talent] and it's kind of crazy."

"I got to catch the damn ball," Wilson said. "I'm playing like s--- right now. Got to fix it. I don't take that lightly. That was the reason we lost the game at the end of the day. [That] s--- can't happen. Can't happen. It's a terrible play.

"It's like a culmination of me getting bad habits, not attacking the ball in the game and, all of a sudden, I got to fix it. I've got good hands. I've got to go use my hands and catch the damn ball."

The Jets, who began the season with Super Bowl aspirations, travel to the New England Patriots (1-6) in a virtual must-win. Another loss and they could be toast by Halloween.

"That game, especially that second half, that's not who this team is," Ulbrich said. "It's not good enough and that starts with me and the coaching staff. We can all give more and we will give more. We have what we need. That's not who we are. Extremely disappointed."