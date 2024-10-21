Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

O'Connell, who was wearing a heavily wrapped splint on the thumb after Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, will undergo more tests Monday.

The quarterback said Sunday he suffered a similar-feeling injury in middle school.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn't have an update on O'Connell as of Monday afternoon. He said he wasn't sure whether the Raiders will add another quarterback as it depends on O'Connell's status.

"Once we know what's going on with Aidan, I'm sure we're going to have to look at all our options," Pierce said.

It was during the Raiders' second offensive series of the day when, on second-and-10, O'Connell attempted a deep pass to the right side and was hit on his follow-through by Rams safety Kamren Curl. With no receiver in the vicinity, O'Connell was flagged for intentional grounding.

One play later, on third-and-21, O'Connell hit receiver DJ Turner for a 10-yard pickup. It would be O'Connell's last play of the game.

"I threw it, and it didn't feel great," he said Sunday. "I tried to tough it out but, yeah, it does not feel great."

O'Connell, who replaced Gardner Minshew as the starter last week, completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards against the Rams. Per ESPN Research, he was pressured on five of his 10 dropbacks (50%) and was 2-of-5 for 19 yards when pressured.

"Super unfortunate," O'Connell said of the timing of the injury. "I was really looking forward to today and this opportunity, and so for it to be cut short like that was definitely hard."

Minshew, who was benched in favor of O'Connell last week, replaced O'Connell. Signed to a two-year free agent contract with $15 million guaranteed, Minshew won a tight training camp battle with O'Connell. He completed a career-high 70.7% of his passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in five starts but was also picked off five times in those games.

In his last game before getting benched, Minshew threw a 100-yard pick-six against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, turning a potential 17-3 Raiders lead into a 10-10 game in an eventual 34-18 loss. Minshew had a career-low 40.2 QBR at the time of his benching.

Against the Rams on Sunday, Minshew was responsible for four turnovers -- three interceptions and a fumble that was recovered by Curl and returned 33 yards for a touchdown -- and was 15-of-34 for 154 yards and a career-low single-game passer rating of 21.0.

Minshew has thrown eight interceptions this season and fumbled three times, losing two of them. His 10 turnovers are tied for the NFL lead with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

"I've never turned a ball over like this in my life," Minshew said Sunday. "It is very frustrating. So, just got to keep looking at it, keep studying, keep training, [have] good habits and we're going to find our way out of this.

"A little bit of it's being aggressive with the ball. A few of them have been just bad ball placement, like the one to DJ [Turner] today, just missed behind him. So, a combination of things, so got to look at it, address it and move on."

The only other quarterback under contract with the Raiders is undrafted rookie Carter Bradley, who is on the practice squad and has yet to make his NFL debut. The Raiders also had veteran Nathan Peterman on their training camp roster for two weeks, but he is now on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister would have been emergency third quarterback had Minshew also been injured Sunday, Pierce said Monday. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is the usual emergency third quarterback, but he was inactive Sunday with an ankle injury.