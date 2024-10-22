Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders released defensive end Jamin Davis, unloading yet another first-round pick from their recent past.

Davis, the 19th overall pick in 2021, started at linebacker for his first three seasons before moving to end this offseason under new coach Dan Quinn.

He becomes the fifth first-round pick since 2019 who is no longer with the team.

The Commanders traded their 2022 first-round pick, receiver Jahan Dotson, to Philadelphia in August. Last season they traded ends Chase Young (2020) and Montez Sweat (2019) to San Francisco and Chicago, respectively. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, also drafted in 2019, was cut in 2020.

Davis started 36 games at linebacker in his first three seasons, recording 7 sacks, 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles.

Davis had appeared as a backup in five games this season, playing 85 snaps. He finished with 12 tackles but no sacks.

Washington recently activated defensive end Efe Obada, lessening the need to keep Davis as a backup behind the top three ends: Dorance Armstrong, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. The Commanders created a roster spot to activate linebacker Jordan Magee. He was placed on injured reserve, and the 21-day window to take him off the list ends Wednesday.

Also, practice squad corner Kevon Seymour was suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.