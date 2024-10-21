Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not suffer long-term damage to his ribs Sunday, and there's a chance he'll play next Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Quinn called Daniels "week-to-week" with a rib injury that he incurred on his first play from scrimmage, a 46-yard run in which he was tackled from behind by two Carolina Panthers, causing him to fall awkwardly, in Washington's 40-7 victory.

Daniels left the game after the Commanders' first series and did not return.

"We're hopeful he can play," Quinn said, "but we'll also make sure to take every precautionary step and do it smartly for the player and the man."

Washington (5-2) hosts Chicago (4-2) this Sunday in a game that would pit the top two quarterbacks picked in the 2024 draft. The Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first pick; Washington chose Daniels at No. 2.

But that matchup could be put on hold depending on how Daniels fares during the week of practice, starting with the first session Wednesday. After Daniels was hurt Sunday, he threw a warmup pass on the field before Washington's ensuing series. However, he grimaced in pain and immediately headed to the sideline where he slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.

He spent the second half of the game on the sideline and was seen smiling and engaged. If Daniels can't play, Marcus Mariota would start against the Bears. Mariota replaced Daniels Sunday and completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Quinn said they'll closely monitor Daniels in practice, making sure he can do all they need him to do, from running to throwing.

"He's such a unique player that I want to make sure he can be him fully in his own way and the movements, throwing and all the stuff that would go with that," Quinn said. "I know he'll do everything he can, but I'll trust my eyes. We'll take it every step of the way.

"We're not going to miss one step of this. It's really important to get it right and we will."

Daniels ranks second in the NFL in QBR, trailing only the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.6%). Daniels also has run for 372 yards and four scores.

Quinn said the injury would not alter their desire to call quarterback runs for Daniels, who fooled the Panthers defense on the 46-yard run and wasn't touched until nearly 40 yards downfield. Running back Austin Ekeler served as a lead blocker around the end. Daniels leads the NFL with 66 rushes, two more than the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

"That's not the type of design run we would move away from," Quinn said. "From a design standpoint it was good; he just fell awkwardly. It was not a function of running [inside] and getting hit by a defensive tackle. It was a downfield run that in a lot of ways would've felt like a scramble if you just saw the second half of the play and not the first half."

Quinn also said Daniels already wore protective padding over his ribs and would not require more. Quinn said Daniels remained upbeat.

"He was doing great today, and he was the same way last night," Quinn said. "That's really how he's wired."