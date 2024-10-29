Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Giants benched last year's first-round pick Deonte Banks during Monday night's 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers for repeated lack of effort.

Banks was pulled in the second quarter for cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day. The move came after Banks knocked wide receiver George Pickens out of the end zone but didn't make a play for the ball.

Coach Brian Daboll approached Banks on the sideline after the drive and told him of the decision.

"I think he said I missed tackles, I guess," Banks said.

Banks said one of the plays in question was when he dove low at running back Najee Harris and was hurdled near the sideline. He also gave up several catches on the drive.

But that attempted low tackle on Harris clearly wasn't the only play that caught the attention of the Giants coach early in the contest.

"Just thought during that series needed a little bit more," Daboll said. "Had a conversation with [Banks] and went with the other guy."

The problem for Banks is this isn't nearly the only time his tackling and effort has come into question. In fact, he's a repeat offender this season.

There have been at least two other occasions when Banks' effort was questioned, including last week when he admitted a lack of effort while chasing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Banks also gave up chasing Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb on a touchdown reception earlier this season. Both of those plays drew the ire of his position coach, Jerome Henderson.

The Giants thought they addressed the problem with Banks during the week. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said it wouldn't happen again. It couldn't happen again.

Banks' response on the field Monday night still wasn't enough for his teammates and Daboll, who decided to address the situation in-house last week but still kept Banks as the starter.

Daboll wouldn't commit to Banks as a starter next week.

"I'm not going to make any declarations right now," he said.

Big picture, this is a poor reflection on Banks and the Giants. New York selected him with the 24th pick last year out of the University of Maryland, and he was supposed to be the No. 1 cornerback this season. But he has struggled badly and gave up several plays early in the loss to the Steelers.

Lawrence, the team's defensive captain, didn't think getting hurdled by Harris was a problem. That happens when a smaller player tries to go low on a bigger ball carrier, Lawrence said. It becomes a highlight play. Nothing more, nothing less. Lawrence did think that Banks could've "competed better" on the pass to Pickens that was overturned to be ruled an incompletion. He still was surprised to see him benched.

"I didn't think it would happen," Lawrence said.

Banks, 23, is going through a tough stretch. Lawrence and outside linebacker Brian Burns were both adamant about being there for him during this time.

They believe it's their job as veterans and leaders of the defense to support the young cornerback.

"He's a young player. Young players make mistakes," Burns said.

The Giants aren't going to give up on Banks.

"He'll bounce back," Daboll said.

Banks didn't seem broken by the situation.

"I'm actually all right," he said. "I'll be cool."