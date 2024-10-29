Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants plan to start Deonte Banks at cornerback on Sunday against the Washington Commanders after benching him during Monday night's loss, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

"He will start," said Daboll, who also reaffirmed that quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the starter against the Commanders.

Banks, the first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, was pulled from the 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of his effort and/or performance -- the third time this season he has come under fire for questionable play.

The previous week, Banks gave up on trying to make a tackle on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half of a blowout loss, and he gave up chasing Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb on a touchdown reception earlier this season.

Daboll wouldn't go into specifics on the decision to bench Banks during the Monday night loss. Greg Stroman Jr., who was elevated from the practice squad prior to the contest, took his place.

"I'd say I'm focused on moving forward here with [Banks], and I think he'll approach this week with the right mindset," Daboll said. "We'll do everything we can do to help him."

On the drive before Banks was pulled, he was hurdled by Steelers running back Najee Harris, missed a tackle on wide receiver George Pickens and knocked Pickens out of the end zone to force an incompletion on third down.

Banks played a total of 26 defensive snaps in the contest and did not return after that early second-quarter drive. He has 32 tackles with six passes defended and one forced fumble so far this season.

The Giants were hoping the second-year player could grow into a shutdown cornerback, but Banks has mostly struggled. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has used him at times against the opposition's No. 1 receiver, and he excelled in a matchup against Seattle's DK Metcalf earlier this season.

He is tied for second in the NFL having allowed four touchdowns as the nearest defender through eight games, according to NextGen Stats. He's allowing a 129.4 QB rating when targeted, this compared to allowing four touchdowns and a 78.7 rating all of last year.

Jones, who was benched during the loss to the Eagles as the Giants sought a "spark," didn't shift the protection on a sack-fumble forced by Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt late in the fourth quarter and then threw a game-ending interception on the Giants' final drive.

There still were enough positives, however, to keep Jones implanted as the starter over backup Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito.

"I think that [Jones] did some good things throughout the game," Daboll said. "Made some good decisions, made some good checks. I thought he pushed the ball down the field and gave our guys some opportunities to make. That was a great throw to [Darius Slayton], a couple of good throws to Malik [Nabers]. He's been working hard on that. And I think that showed.

"And he did a good job of operating the plays and the checks and things that we had in that environment. So I thought he did some good things."