EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was placed on injured reserve Thursday, leaving quarterback Aaron Rodgers without one of his top receivers for at least the next four games.

Lazard, who suffered a chest injury in the Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been used as the No. 3 receiver, behind Garrett Wilson and recently acquired Davante Adams. Lazard's absence means the Jets are more likely to retain Mike Williams instead of making him available for trades.

The trade for Adams had relegated Williams to the No. 4 spot, a significant drop in playing time, but his value to the offense increases without Lazard.

The trading deadline is Nov. 5. Lazard is eligible to return Dec. 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite six drops, Lazard is having the most productive season of his career, with 30 receptions for 412 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. This is a loss for Rodgers, who leans on Lazard because of their history. They played together for four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract last year as a free agent, but he was benched and finished with only 23 catches. Rodgers' return from his 2023 Achilles injury had sparked a renaissance season for Lazard.

In other personnel moves, the Jets announced that Riley Patterson will be their kicker Thursday night against the Houston Texans. He replaces the slumping Greg Zuerlein, who was placed on injured reserve. They invited six free agent kickers to a tryout on Tuesday, with Patterson prevailing.

Patterson, 25, hasn't kicked this season for any teams, but he has experience with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. He has made 88% of his field goal attempts (59 of 67).

The Jets also placed defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) on IR for the second time.