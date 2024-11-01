Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints despite being listed as questionable, coach Dave Canales said Friday.

Canales said veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, both designated to return from injured reserve, also won't play against the Saints at Bank of America Stadium.

But Canales expects all three will be ready for next week's game in Munich against the New York Giants.

"Guys that are certainly trending toward where we think they can help us," Canales said after Friday's practice. "We want to be completely sure for the guys, and then the team."

The Panthers (1-7) also will be without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle) against the Saints. Brady Christensen will move from starting center to replace Ekwonu, and Cade Mays will start at center.

Carolina enters Sunday on a five-game losing streak. The Saints (2-6), who beat the Panthers 47-10 in the opener, have lost six straight.

This will be the first time two teams have met with each having lost at least five straight games since Week 18 of the 2022 season, when the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins squared off, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It will be the third time since 2002 that two NFC South teams on losing streaks of at least five games have met.