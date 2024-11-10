Dan Orlovsky details why he's "all in" on the Cardinals over the Jets. (0:39)

Why Orlovsky is 'all-in' on the Cardinals vs. the Jets (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Strong willed: These are tough times for general manager Joe Douglas, who could be in his final months on the job, but he can take some satisfaction in knowing his most controversial first-round pick -- defensive end Will McDonald IV -- is working out nicely.

Remember the outcry last year, when the Jets ignored pressing needs (namely offensive tackle) to take McDonald with the 15th pick?

McDonald didn't do much last season to quell the criticism, but look at him now: He's among the most productive pass rushers in the NFL, ranking third in sacks (eight), fifth in quarterback pressures (41) and third in pressure rate (20.2%), per Next Gen Stats.

The post-draft narrative was that the Jets reached for McDonald after getting burned by then-New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who traded the 14th pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers so the Steelers could pick tackle Broderick Jones -- the player Belichick (and everybody else) assumed was the Jets' target.

In reality, Douglas always preferred McDonald over Jones, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Going into the draft, the Jets were eyeing running back Jahmyr Gibbs (taken 12th by the Detroit Lions), McDonald and Jones, among others. They were loaded on the defensive line, but they projected McDonald and Jermaine Johnson as their bookend starters in 2024.

Granted, McDonald needed a few breaks to make it to the starting lineup. It took a free agent defection (Bryce Huff), a trade (John Franklin-Myers) and a long holdout (Haason Reddick), but McDonald is capitalizing on his opportunity. He became the No. 1 edge rusher when Johnson was lost to a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 2.

"The truth is coming out," defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton said. "This guy was made to play in this front."

In the offseason, the coaches noticed a heightened focus from McDonald, who hired a chef and worked with different personal trainers to add weight to his narrow frame. Drafted at 236 pounds, the 6-foot-4 McDonald is now in the high 240s, terrorizing quarterbacks.

At least Douglas can smile about that.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV is third in the NFL with eight sacks this season. Frank Franklin II/AP

2. London calling (again)? Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election raises questions about the status of owner/chairman Woody Johnson, who served as the ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's previous term (2017-2021). Johnson loved that experience, and there's a feeling in the organization that he'd like to do it again. That means he'd be required to live in the U.K., with Christopher Johnson again assuming day-to-day control of the Jets.

The timing is key to the Jets. If nominated, Johnson likely wouldn't be confirmed by the U.S. Senate until several months after the inauguration, which was the case the last time. Under the same timeline, Johnson would be free to have direct involvement in the Jets' big offseason decisions -- a coaching search and a possible general manager search. After that, he can pass the baton to his younger brother, who currently has the title of vice chairman.

It's worth noting that Christopher and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have a close relationship. They met in March 2023, when a Jets contingent made that celebrated recruiting visit to Rodgers' Malibu, California, home. Christopher was the first to arrive that day, and they hit it off.

Rodgers' future will be a storyline in the offseason. It remains to be seen whether the Woody/Christopher situation has any bearing on it.

3. Catch a falling star: Add Mike Williams to the list of free agent wide receivers who didn't pan out for the org. The Jets wound up paying him $6.7 million for nine games and 12 receptions, which breaks down to $558,333 per reception. They traded him to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick, mitigating some of the damage, but that's an awful lot of money for a fifth-round pick.

Other receivers who disappointed in recent years: Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Breshad Perriman.

play 1:19 Rodgers reacts in real-time to Mike Williams trade while on McAfee Aaron Rodgers joins Pat McAfee and reacts to the Jets trading WR Mike Williams to the Steelers.

4. Who knew? Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams first met during the 2023 offseason. Introduced by mutual friends, they had dinner in Manhattan and talked ball and life. They idea of playing together one day was mentioned, but they never imagined it would happen.

Wilson, 24, who called Adams "one of my favorite players growing up," jumped at the opportunity to meet up in the city. Mainly, he was interested in picking Adams' brain on Rodgers, who had just been traded to the Jets. Wilson was joined by former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"He was able to drop a lot of knowledge on me," Wilson said of Adams, who turns 32 next month.

Adams said, "Sometimes the guy that's the icon ends up being a fan of the young guy."

5. Ironing out the wrinkles: Adams and Rodgers had a great connection during their eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. They're still working to achieve that same level.

Since being traded to Jets, Adams is one of 15 players over last three weeks with at least 25 targets, but his 54% reception rate (14-26) is the lowest among that group, per ESPN Research.

6. Did you know? The offense has produced 21 touchdowns in nine games, already three more than it generated last season. It's not that this year's offense is that great (21 is the league average). Rather, it illustrates how bad it was last season. But, hey, improvement is improvement.

7. Just for kicks: The Jets will trot out their third different kicker Sunday, as Spencer Shrader -- elevated from the practice squad -- is expected to face the Arizona Cardinals. He replaces Riley Patterson, who replaced the slumping Greg Zuerlein that was put on injured reserve last week.

What is it with the Jets and kickers? Shrader will become the 10th different kicker in the Douglas era (2019). Taking a trip down memory lane, his predecessors (in chronological order): Sam Ficken, Kaare Vedvik, Sergio Castillo, Chase McLaughlin, Matt Ammendola, Eddy Pineiro, Alex Kessman, Zuerlein and Patterson.

Here's the real kicker, Austin Seibert, who was on the preseason roster, leads the league in field goal percentage (93%) as a member of the Washington Commanders.

8. Olu to the rescue: Coaches and teammates were blown away that rookie Olu Fashanu was able to come off the bench last week to play right guard -- a position he never played in his life. We're talking no practice reps. He was pressed into action because the first three right guards on the depth chart were injured.

Fashanu credited his teammates, saying they coached him up throughout the game. The Jets' left tackle of the future said he received a postgame note from his former Penn State line coach, who texted, "Right guard?"

Starter Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to return to the lineup after missing two game with a high ankle sprain. Fashanu practiced at guard during the week -- just in case.

9. Woe is Joe: Douglas struck a somber tone in his midseason media briefing Wednesday, acknowledging the frustration of a 3-6 start and a 30-62 record over five-plus seasons on the job. The crushing blow came last month when his head-coaching hire (Robert Saleh) was fired without his input.

He declined to comment on whether he agreed with Johnson's decision, preferring instead to paraphrase a former U.S. Secretary of State.

"I think Colin Powell said it in a different arena: I serve at the pleasure of the owner," said Douglas, trying to be a team player even though he has to be wondering about the way everything played out.

Douglas doesn't have a contract for the 2025 season, so his future is very much in doubt. "Whatever happens, happens," he said, still hopeful they can make a playoff run.

10. The last word: "Back when I played for [Bill] Parcells, Parcells used to always say, 'Successful people leave clues.' Davante leaves them every day." -- receivers coach Shawn Jefferson on how Adams can impact Wilson and the other young receivers.