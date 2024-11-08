Tyler Fulghum expects the under to hit and the Chargers to win and cover against a struggling Titans team. (0:45)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is set to make his return to the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to coach Brian Callahan.

"Will had a really good week of practice," Callahan said Friday. "He felt really good. It's the best he's looked in a couple of weeks, so we're excited to see him go forward."

Levis missed the last three games after sustaining a Grade 2 AC joint sprain of his right shoulder in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. Levis attempted to make a comeback in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts but felt limitations.

The Titans listed Levis as a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, which was a progression from last week, when he was mostly limited in practice.

Levis appeared to be close to returning last week but still felt soreness after throwing for consecutive days for the first time since the injury. The Titans had Levis go through what he described as a simulated game early on Sunday and felt good working throughout the week.

"I just wanted to make sure that I can go out there and make all the throws the way that I could before I got hurt," Levis said Thursday.

Mason Rudolph filled in for Levis and helped the Titans to their only two wins of the season. Rudolph threw for 806 yards with four touchdown passes and four interceptions in four games. Tennessee gained 400-plus yards of total offense in each of the past two games with Rudolph under center. The Titans didn't gain more than 300 yards in any of Levis' three starts.

"I'm just going to keep trying to operate the offense the best way I can," Levis said. "It was awesome for the guys to be able to get those reps and continue to get more comfortable in the offense. Yeah, I'm just going to be the best quarterback you can for this team."