MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is "doing everything possible" to play Monday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing practice Friday with a wrist injury, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill's wrist injury has been "heating up," McDaniel said Saturday, and the team wants to give it an opportunity to "cool down."

McDaniel added that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic that Hill would play Monday, as the Dolphins take things day-by-day with the wide receiver.

"Just trying to get him to game day," McDaniel said. "He's prepared, and if his body lets him, he'll play, but we'll see. ... I'm optimistic that he's going to do everything he can [in order to play]."

Hill leads all Dolphins players with 446 receiving yards this season, although it is his worst statistical start since being traded to Miami in 2022. His production has picked up, however, since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a four-game absence; Hill has averaged 76 yards over the Dolphins' past two games after averaging 35 in the four before that.

If Hill can't play, Jaylen Waddle would slot in as Miami's top receiver, with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Malik Washington playing complementary roles. Veteran receiver River Cracraft could also make his return from injured reserve Monday after missing the first eight games with a shoulder injury he picked up during the preseason.

While Hill's status remains uncertain, the Dolphins will be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who McDaniel said popped up with a knee injury after their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. It's unclear, McDaniel said, whether Jackson will require surgery, but his injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Veteran Kendall Lamm and rookie Patrick Paul are candidates to replace Jackson at right tackle.

The 2-6 Dolphins will look to snap a three-game losing streak against a Rams team that has won its past three games. Miami trails the Denver Broncos by 2.5 games for the seventh seed in the AFC.