Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders was carted off the field with an ankle/foot injury after a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and ruled out early in the second half of Sunday's game in Munich against the New York Giants.

That left the running game almost completely in the hands of Chuba Hubbard, who on Thursday got a four-year, $33 million extension that runs through 2028. Hubbard had 127 yards rushing on 15 carries midway through the third quarter.

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina in March 2023, but he lost the starting job to Hubbard last season. The Panthers made teams aware Sanders was available for trade recently with rookie running back Jonathon Brooks close to making his debut but found no takers.

Brooks, who had ACL surgery last November while at Texas, was inactive Sunday after being added to the 53-man roster earlier in the week. He likely will make his debut in two weeks against the Kansas City Chiefs.