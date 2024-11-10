Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis wasted little time making his presence felt in his return to the lineup after being out the previous three games. Levis found receiver Calvin Ridley on a deep post for a 42-yard gain on their seventh play Sunday.

The score put the Titans ahead 7-0 over the Los Angeles Chargers and quickly answered a near seven-minute opening drive by the home team. It was Levis' first touchdown pass since Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Ridley split the safeties who were in Cover 2 and outran Ja'Sir Taylor to track down Levis' throw. Ridley's last touchdown was Week 2 against the New York Jets. He now has two receiving scores on the season.