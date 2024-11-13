ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has resigned from the team because of health issues.

Westhoff, 76, had experienced problems with his vision beginning last Wednesday, team sources told ESPN on Tuesday night. Westhoff, who had returned from retirement to join Sean Payton's staff last year, had undergone several tests, including an MRI exam and, after consulting with doctors in recent days, came to the decision to step away from coaching.

"It's not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first," Westhoff said in a statement.

"I'm grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best.''

On Wednesday, Westhoff took to X to express thanks for the support he has received since his announcement.

"I want to thank everyone for the well wishes," he wrote. "I want to assure you I'm ok, my body gave me a warning this week and I had to listen and put my health first. #BroncosCountry is amazing..thank you!"

Westhoff is a cancer survivor, having been treated, including multiple surgeries, for cancer in his femur.

A longtime special teams coach, he had been on Payton's New Orleans Saints staff in 2017 and 2018. He had not coached after the 2018 season until he was hired by Payton last year, shortly after the Broncos had hired Payton.

Westhoff worked daily with Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo, who was a Saints special teams standout when Westhoff was on the New Orleans staff. Westhoff and Kotwica worked together on the New York Jets' staff from 2009 to 2012 under coach Rex Ryan.

Westhoff is one of the most experienced special teams coaches in the league since he joined the Indianapolis Colts staff in 1982. He spent 15 years as the Miami Dolphins' special teams coach and 12 seasons as the Jets' special teams coach.