FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. QB option play: Aaron Rodgers indicated this week that he'd like to play next season, but it won't be a unilateral decision. The Jets (3-7), who might have an entirely new regime running things, could opt to make a change at quarterback. He has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, so it would be a relatively easy move from a financial perspective.

Finding a replacement, though, won't be easy. In the end, Rodgers, who turns 41 on Dec. 2, could be their best option.

The 2025 free agent market includes only two full-time starters, Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson. Under normal circumstances, Darnold, only 27, would be attractive, but it's a been-there, done-that situation. It seems pretty unlikely that he would want to return to New York, where he barely got out alive after three seasons (2018-2020) after throwing 39 interceptions in 38 games and going 13-25 as a starter. Wilson, 35, is enjoying a seemingly ideal marriage with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he probably won't be eager to leave.

Other free agents include Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston and Mac Jones, all of whom have starting experience. It's not a terribly attractive group. Derek Carr and Daniel Jones could shake free as cap casualties. Jones hasn't enjoyed a lot of positive moments in MetLife Stadium to say the least with the New York Giants. Carr, 33, drew interest from the Jets last year, pre-Rodgers trade, but there's no telling how a new regime might feel about him.

The Jets could go with a rookie, which would signal the start of another rebuild -- and there's no guarantee they will be drafting high enough to pick one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Which could lead them back to Rodgers, who has a manageable cap charge of $23.5 million in 2025.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he'd "absolutely" like to have Rodgers back next season, adding, "I would love for him to get an opportunity to play healthy football and see what that looks like for an entire season" -- a reference to the various leg injuries Rodgers has had.

Rodgers said it best last January, when he noted, "We're all going to be on the hot seat" if they didn't produce. Maybe he can finish the season with a flourish. The Jets face three of the lowest-ranked defenses over the final seven games, starting Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) with the Indianapolis Colts (29th).

"It's been actually a really beautiful couple years for me in totality," Rodgers said this week of his time in New York, "but it's obviously been frustrating with the football part."

Maybe that's why he didn't give a convincing answer when asked if he wants to play next season. "I think so, yeah," he said, sounding like a quarterback who might look to audible.

2. On the verge of history: The revolving door at kicker is spinning at a historic rate. Anders Carlson will be their fourth kicker for the Jets in the past four games -- a franchise first. The Jets, in their wild and zany history, never had a different kicker attempt at least one field goal or PAT in four straight games, per Elias Sports.

The plan was to stick with Spencer Shrader, elevating him to the active roster for the second straight week, but he got poached from the practice squad Thursday by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets offered him a spot on the 53-man roster, but not until the Chiefs came calling. The delay cost them.

Silver lining, it's a good thing they added Carlson to the practice squad last week as insurance. They still have Greg Zuerlein stashed on injured reserve.

3. Did you know? In case you're wondering, the Jets will be the third team in the past 30 years to have four kickers in four straight games, joining the 2021 Detroit Lions and 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars.

4. 'Red' alert: Rodgers laughed off Mike Williams' Instagram post from earlier in the week, the one in which he appeared to be trolling the Jets' quarterback. Williams used the hashtag #redline under a picture of him scoring a touchdown in his Pittsburgh Steelers debut -- an obvious reference to Rodgers' recent criticism of the former Jets receiver.

"That's fine. I don't have [a reaction]," Rodgers said, smiling. "I like Mike. I'm happy for Mike."

No fewer than seven Jets players, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, "liked" Williams' post.

5. Culture changer: Cornerback Sauce Gardner expressed remorse for firing back at criticism on social media, saying, "I've just got to be better."

After two All-Pro seasons, Gardner is experiencing his first speed bumps in the NFL. Asked what he has learned this year, he said, "Adversity can really hit."

Gardner vowed to do "everything in my power" to spark a turnaround for the Jets. He wants to be a culture changer, the way he was at Cincinnati, which made the College Football Playoff in his final season (2021).

Speaking of the Jets, Gardner told ESPN, "The main thing that's causing a lot of the adversity is, the team has gotten better on paper -- we've gotten better with the guys that we brought in -- but it's pretty much the same results [as last year]. So it's just me trying to find ways: How can I change that?"

Gardner said he's trying to be more of a vocal leader.

6. X marks the spot: Ulbrich, perhaps compelled by Gardner's social media dust-ups, addressed the team on the subject. His message: Don't try to please the outside world, just focus on pleasing the people in the building. Ulbrich said the social media habits for players reflect society, but he acknowledged, "We can definitely be better in that way, for sure."

7. Tackling 101: After missing 20 tackles last week, Ulbrich hammered the issue all week, showing an instructional video and conducting a full-pads practice Thursday and a full-pads individual period Wednesday. The video included some of their best tackles of the season and many of the blown tackles from last week.

It was a back-to-basics theme. Gardner said, "We don't need no presentation." He understood Ulbrich's motivation, but he said tackling should be a basic skill for every football player.

According to Next Gen Stats, the players with the lowest tackling efficiency (minimum: 200 snaps) are defensive end Will McDonald IV (70.8%), safety Jalen Mills (75%) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (75.8%). The highest are safety Chuck Clark (91.4%), safety Isaiah Oliver (90.3%) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (90.3%).

8. Safety dance: The Jets are expected to make a change at safety Sunday, with Tony Adams -- an every-down player since the start of the 2023 season -- moving into a reduced role. Adams missed a team-high four tackles last week, but he's also the third-leading tackler on the team. Statistically, they play the run better with Adams on the field (4.2 yards per carry) than off (4.6), per Next Gen Stats. He was "off" when he missed two games with a hamstring injury.