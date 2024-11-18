Lamar Jackson throws a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, but the Steelers prevent the Ravens from scoring a game-tying 2-point conversion. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens rivalry rarely disappoints, and Sunday's latest edition produced another classic thriller ending in the Steelers' 18-16 triumph.

Pittsburgh -- which scored all 18 of its points via field goal attempts -- stopped a potential tying 2-point conversion by Baltimore with just over a minute to play. More notably, the Steelers' first divisional win of the season expanded their lead atop AFC North standings to 1½ games.

Or, in the eyes of quarterback Russell Wilson, two games if you simply round up.

Russell Wilson: "We've got, what, a two-game lead, right?"



Reporters: "One and a half"



Russ: "Eh, that's two, round up." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 17, 2024

Wilson, one of several players "welcomed to the rivalry" by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, wasn't the only player or coach to offer a humorous or declarative statement after a win in Week 11 of the NFL season. Here are some of the other top post-victory remarks.

"It's pretty cool, especially to do it against the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. I've been watching him since I was a kid. So it's a blessing just to be able to go against a legend."

After a brief stint on the bench in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, Richardson made his return to the Colts' starting unit Sunday against the New York Jets and marked the occasion with a win.

Richardson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, and also had two more scores on the ground -- including the winner with 46 seconds left. He spoke postgame about the experience of leading a drive to beat the legendary Rodgers and the Jets.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel

"Winning feels a lot better than losing, so I think we're going to keep trying to do that."

Winners of two straight games after an injury-filled 2-6 start to the season, the Dolphins put forth their best offensive outing of the season in a 34-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Asked about his team's recent form after the game, McDaniel had some dry humor regarding his feelings about the result.

"Washington, respect y'all but y'all know this s--- runs through us."

Though the Eagles' season got off to an inauspicious 2-2 start, the team has found its groove to the tune of a sixth straight win Thursday.

The 26-18 triumph over the Washington Commanders put Philadelphia firmly in control of the NFC East heading down the closing stretch of the season -- a fact Gardner-Johnson was plenty aware of after the game.

Walking through the locker room after coming off the field, Gardner-Johnson had a clear message for the Commanders.

"I love when the ball is in my hand at the end of the game. What more could you ask for?"

The Seahawks earned a precious win in the tightly contested NFC West, downing the San Francisco 49ers on the road at Levi's Stadium.

Smith was the standout for Seattle, leading an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive across the game's final 2½ minutes, capped by a 13-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 12 seconds left. Smith spoke postgame about his opportunity to close out the game.