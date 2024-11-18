Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints do-everything star Taysom Hill is still setting career records at 34.

Hill had a milestone day in the Saints' 35-14 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He set career highs of 230 all-purpose yards, 188 yards from scrimmage, 138 rushing yards, 15 touches and 8 receptions.

He also tied a career high with three touchdowns -- the first time he has done that in a game since 2022.

"He's kind of an ageless guy," said Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi, who is now 2-0 since taking over for Dennis Allen. "... He certainly doesn't look 34. He looked more like a 24-year-old today, that's for sure. We've got to be smart with the usage and the play counts and all that stuff, and we can't just sweep it under the rug -- his age -- but man, I think the reason he has success is because of what he does for the whole calendar year: his preparation, his nutrition, all those things."

On the Saints' first offensive drive, Hill blocked for running back Alvin Kamara, threw an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., caught a 3-yard pass from Derek Carr and then rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.

"It's unbelievable what he does, what we ask him to do," Carr said. "He's fullback, lead blocking on inside zones ... then he's playing tight end, then he's at receiver and he's playing quarterback. Then he's throwing the ball 50 yards down the field. Then he's running with it from quarterback.

"Then I'm turning around and I'm in a no-huddle situation, checking plays to hand him the ball at running back. It's like, good luck finding someone that can do all those things."

Hill's increased usage was part of a concerted effort by Rizzi and the staff to get him more involved. Hill missed four games this season with rib fractures and a reported bruised lung. He missed a Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, returned to score two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons (before leaving in the second half) and missed Weeks 5-7 -- all losses.

"We looked at some other games this year when Taysom was active and ... I think collectively felt like, yeah, we've got to get this guy the ball more and get him more involved," Rizzi said.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hill had 10 snaps in the slot, eight at quarterback, six in the backfield and eight lined up out wide or at tight end against the Browns. Carr said the mental aspect of juggling those positions is something Hill deserves more credit for doing.

"When he's going through a 200-play call sheet, he has to go through that in three different positions in his head; really four -- emergency quarterback stuff too. You never know," Carr said. "He has to go through that and knows everything and he never misses an assignment. He's always on top of his stuff and he plays at a high level. ... It's ridiculous."

Mr. Versatility Taysom Hill's 22 career games with at least one reception, one rushing attempt and one completion as a passer is tied with John David Crow, the No. 2 overall pick in 1958, for the most all-time. After Hill, the next best total since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 is 9 (Walter Payton, Antwaan Randle El). Player 1+1+1 Taysom Hill 22 John David Crow 22 Frank Gifford 19 Tom Tracy 19 ESPN Research

Hill's unique usage has drawn many comparisons to NFL players of the past. He is the only player since the merger in 1970 with double-digit games involving a carry, a catch and a completion.

Last year, Hill drew comparisons to NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, who played multiple positions for the New York Giants from 1952 to 1964, after he became the first player since Gifford to have at least 10 touchdowns in every offensive category.

Rizzi compared him to Red Grange, who played halfback for the Chicago Bears and the short-lived NFL Yankees from 1925 to 1934.

Hill even evoked memories of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ed Podolak during Sunday's game, as he became the first player to have three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards and at least one pass completion in a game since Podolak did it in 1971.

"To be honest, I don't really pay a ton of attention to those things," Hill said when asked what those comparisons meant. "But listen, I know that the guys that played this game before us did a lot for us that are now playing this [game]. So to be talked about with those guys, it means a lot to me. And I love this game, but the reality is the guys that came before us laid a foundation for us to be playing in stadiums on national television and stuff."

Hill's game wasn't all about records. He also had a 42-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, and his block helped spring teammate Dante Pettis for what was initially ruled an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown before Pettis was determined to be out of bounds after a 53-yard return.

Hill was intercepted on a deep pass attempt in the first quarter and fumbled on the Browns' 11-yard line in the second quarter. Rizzi told him at halftime that, despite the turnovers, he would continue to get the ball in the second half.

"I was really disappointed at halftime. And no one is going to be harder about all these things than I am. I certainly expect more of myself in those situations," Hill said. "But ... I've played this game long enough. I know that those guys on the other side get paid, too. It's one of those things we had to take a step back and say, 'There's nothing that I can do about it now, so let's go do what I can to help us win this game.' And, fortunately, I continued to get some opportunities."