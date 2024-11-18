The Chargers hand the Bengals a crushing defeat as J.K. Dobbins takes off for the clutch touchdown late in the fourth quarter. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Divisional matchups across the NFL in Week 11 prompted petty posts, but a nondivisional one led the way.

The Los Angeles Chargers held on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football." The Chargers had a 27-6 lead, but the Bengals stormed back to tie it with 12:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati then had two missed field goals to get ahead and Los Angeles took advantage. J.K. Dobbins had a 29-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining to clinch a wild 34-27 win.

The Chargers victory came with a "Home Alone" inspired troll that included actor Macaulay Culkin, who dressed as Joe Burrow for Halloween this year.

Here are the top trolls from Week 11.

The Indianapolis Colts came back to defeat the New York Jets 28-27 at MetLife Stadium. The Colts were down 27-22 with 2:41 remaining in the game, before Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson capped off a six-play, 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Jets had a final chance with 46 seconds left but turned it over on downs, giving them their second loss in a row. In his first start since Oct. 27, Richardson accounted for 304 yards and three total touchdowns. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had 184 passing yards and two scores.

Indianapolis' win was accompanied by multiple New York-themed trolls, including lyrics from Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

Start spreading the news. pic.twitter.com/QAytkhrENe — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2024

Now departing (with a dub). 🚇 pic.twitter.com/y1WGq0nITd — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2024

AFC North games rarely disappoint, and the latest installment between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is a prime example.

The Steelers held an eight-point lead with 3:35 remaining, then the Ravens answered with a nine-play, 69-yard drive for a touchdown. Baltimore elected to go for two but failed its attempt with 1:06 left in the game. Pittsburgh then ran the clock out for its fifth straight win.

If the win on the field wasn't enough, the Steelers made sure to throw virtual jabs -- including a spin on a "SpongeBob SquarePants" scene with a sad violin.

The Minnesota Vikings took care of business on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, while Titans quarterback Will Levis had 295 passing yards plus a touchdown and an interception. Star Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson had six receptions for 81 yards, increasing his career receiving yards total to 6,811 -- the most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history, per ESPN Research.

Rather than troll the Titans specifically, the Vikings opted to poke fun at the entire AFC South instead.

Swept the AFC South 🧹 pic.twitter.com/MyuiIbjzLa — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 17, 2024

Every game is critical in the hotly contested NFC West, and the Seattle Seahawks secured a huge win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Down 17-13, the Seahawks went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with quarterback Geno Smith dashing for a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the game. The 49ers fumbled on the ensuing drive on a failed lateral. Smith threw for 221 yards, while San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Seattle had a simple troll after the game, referencing San Francisco's "Bang Bang Niner Gang" catchphrase.

The Denver Broncos snapped their two-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, dominating the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for a career-high 307 yards and four touchdowns. Denver's defense held Atlanta to just 226 total yards and forced one turnover -- an interception from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Similar to the Vikings, the Broncos trolled an entire division. They used an edited video of Brock Lesnar for a jab at the NFC South.

A key NFC East battle resulted in a Philadelphia Eagles victory on Thursday night.

The Eagles piled on 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back and hand the Washington Commanders their second straight loss. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards -- his sixth game eclipsing 100 yards this season -- plus two touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 221 yards and ran for a score himself.

Philadelphia trolled Washington with a petty caption and a "W" similar to its opponent's logo.