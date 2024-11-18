Josh Allen comes up with a clutch 26-yard touchdown to give the Bills a two-score lead over the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter. (0:25)

Josh Allen ices the game with incredible rushing TD on 4th down (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills fans excitedly watched their team dispatch the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 in Orchard Park, New York. But they weren't the only fans of an AFC East team celebrating.

With the Chiefs -- now 9-1 on the year -- suffering their first loss of the season, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are still the only team in the Super Bowl era to complete a full regular season and postseason undefeated.

For Dolphins legend Larry Csonka, the occasion required raising a glass. He witnessed his team's legacy remain intact while part of a two-person watch party: himself and his former Syracuse teammate Nick Kish, a Buffalo-area native and longtime Bills fan.

Csonka, a 1987 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, rushed for over a thousand yards and six touchdowns during the undefeated 1972 run. The campaign was one of five Pro Bowl seasons in Miami for the fullback.

The Dolphins paid homage to Csonka's celebratory beverage and still-unparalleled squad with an X post of their own soon after.