Tommy DeVito is back under center for the New York Giants.

The second-year quarterback is replacing previous starter Daniel Jones against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. DeVito appeared in nine games last season, throwing for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

In his six starts, he had seven touchdown passes to one interception as the team went 3-3. He was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor after Week 16.

The undrafted rookie from New Jersey led the Giants to three straight wins across late November and early December as DeVito-mania reigned supreme.

There was the discovery that "Tommy Cutlets" still lived at home. He signed items ranging from shoes to white tank tops at a strip mall event. And of course, DeVito's agent grew into a viral sensation.

This time around, however, DeVito said Wednesday that he's sticking to football.

"The external stuff will be on pause," he said. "I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle. Want it to stay very tight and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday."

Here are the top moments -- on and off the field -- from DeVito's first stint as the Giants' starting quarterback.

'Living at home?'

DeVito made headlines even before his first start.

When asked what he thought about DeVito living at home, then-Giants running back Saquon Barkley responded: "Living at home?"

He couldn't believe it, but DeVito said the decision was a no-brainer. Teammate Justin Pugh supported his quarterback.

"That is the greatest. You know what, smart!" Pugh said. "Saving his money. Genius! That's the one thing I'd say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you're up on time, no distractions, unbelievable."

DeVito broke it down in simple form -- the advantages were clear.

The win that sparked it all

Coach Brian Daboll turned to DeVito as the starter against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12 with injuries to Jones and Taylor. It marked the first time in the common draft era (since 1967) that the Giants started an undrafted rookie in a non-strike game.

DeVito was humbled against Dallas as New York lost 49-17. He bounced back a week later against the Washington Commanders, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-19 victory.

Through his first two starts, DeVito threw five touchdown passes, the most by any Giants quarterback through his first two starts since starters were first tracked in 1950, according to ESPN Research.

Barkley highlighted DeVito's attitude after the win.

"For me, even the game where [it was] the first game he got in, he might have not thrown the ball that much, [but] just the confidence he came in with. The swagger that he has. I thought it goes a long way, especially with me," Barkley said.

'Tommy Cutlets' reaches new heights

The more DeVito won, the more his legend grew.

After notching his second straight win, DeVito hosted an autograph signing event at a local sandwich shop, Primo Hoagies.

He stayed for three hours, signing all sorts of items. Fans asked to take pictures with the Italian pinched fingers hand gesture in the air. DeVito began adopting the gesture as his celebration, explaining it as an ode to the old Italians and his Italian heritage. As the event wound down, one fan even yelled: "put it up for the f---ing cutlet king."

A memorable Monday night drive

DeVito's hype reached its peak on "Monday Night Football" against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

Trailing 22-21 with 1:33 remaining in the game, he led the Giants down the field on an 8-play, 57-yard drive that ended in a walk-off field goal. DeVito went 4-for-4 passing for 53 yards during that sequence. He became just the third undrafted rookie quarterback in the common draft era to win three of his first four career starts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

His lone touchdown in the game sparked a memorable sequence: DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, planted a kiss on DeVito's father while the two celebrated.

The win put New York one game behind five teams for the final NFC wild-card spot. Barkley again highlighted DeVito's "confidence and swagger." Packers coach Matt LaFleur called DeVito a "hell of a competitor."

Daboll kept his assessment simple.

"Earned the right to play [Monday], and earned the right to play next week," Daboll said. "The kid's done a good job."