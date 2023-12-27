Tyrod Taylor heaves a Hail Mary into the end zone that gets picked off by Kelee Ringo to seal an Eagles win. (0:31)

The New York Giants will start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday.

Taylor replaced rookie Tommy DeVito in the second half of the Giants' loss Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles, after which Daboll said he was unsure who would start in Week 17.

DeVito, the undrafted rookie who famously lives at home and quickly became a fan favorite by winning three of his first four starts, was told at halftime by Daboll the switch was being made. All he was told at the time was that the team was trying to spark the offense. The Giants trailed 20-3.

The Giants (5-10) scored on their opening possession of the second half, with Taylor handing off to running back Saquon Barkley on three straight plays. In the fourth quarter, Taylor threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton.