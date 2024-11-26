How does NFL Pro Bowl voting work?

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's Pro Bowl Games allows fans to vote for their favorite players to go head-to-head in a multiday AFC versus NFC competition. The Pro Bowl Games features skills contests and a flag football game, with former Pro Bowl players Peyton Manning and Eli Manning serving as head coaches. Here's a look at how voting for the NFL's Pro Bowl Games works:

How are players selected to the Pro Bowl Games?

Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, coaches and fellow players, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the players who will be selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 27.

When can fans vote for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

Fans can vote as often as they want. Voting is from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.

How can fans vote?

Fans can vote across a variety of platforms, including at ProBowl.com/Vote. Fans can also vote via their favorite team's website.

During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 9-Dec. 23), fans can vote directly on social media platform X by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Social votes will count as double during the final two days (Dec. 22 and Dec. 23).

How many players are selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

A total of 88 players -- 44 players per conference -- are selected to the Pro Bowl Games.

Offense

Wide receivers (eight)

Quarterbacks (six)

Running backs (six)

Guards (six)

Tackles (six)

Tight ends (four)

Centers (four)

Fullbacks (two)

Defense

Cornerbacks (eight)

Safeties (six)

Defensive ends (six)

Interior linemen (six)

Outside linebackers (six)

Inside/middle linebackers (four)

Special teams

Punters (two)

Placekickers (two)

Return specialists (two)

Special teamers (two)

Long snappers (two)

When is the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

How can fans watch?

ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live on Jan. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. The 7-on-7 flag football game will be televised Feb. 2 from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Where is the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

The NFL will hold its annual Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida, for the second straight year. The event will take place at Camping World Stadium.

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for breaking news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.