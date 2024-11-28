Heather Dinich after Mack Brown firing: There's a lot of work to do at UNC (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said Thursday he had a preliminary conversation with North Carolina about their head coach vacancy following the dismissal of Mack Brown, but Smith also emphasized his happiness in Pittsburgh.

Smith, who was an offensive lineman for UNC from 2001-05, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 2006 under John Bunting.

"Reality is [UNC] reached out on preliminary call," Smith said. "I appreciate it, love that place. But that's not my focus. I mean I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said too about [how you] can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here."

Smith, 42, joined the Steelers' coaching staff in February after a three-year stint as the Atlanta Falcons head coach.

"I've got an awesome job here," Smith said. "Love it here in Pittsburgh. [I] probably [have] a different mindset than I had five, four years ago where any head job, I probably would've walked there to take it.

"Now my perspective's different, and when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now, family loves it here. I like the working environment, love being a Steeler."

Smith was fired by the Falcons after missing the playoffs each season and compiling a 21-30 record. Prior to his tenure in Atlanta, Smith served on the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff from 2011-20 in a variety of roles, including offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Under Smith, the Titans' offense had a prolific run game anchored by Derrick Henry. Smith's teams were also efficient in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on at least 75% of trips in 2019 and 2020.

Though the Steelers' offense under Smith hasn't been as effective -- scoring touchdowns on just 44.4% of red zone trips -- the run game is eighth in the league with 135.2 rushing yards per game.