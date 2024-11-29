Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London and Darnell Mooney have been one of the most productive wide receiver duos in the NFL this season. They'll look to continue that trend this weekend.

Both have been dealing with injury issues the past several weeks, but Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that both are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"They're good," Morris said.

Neither London nor Mooney will carry an injury designation for Week 13. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (hip) was listed as questionable and Atlanta signed kicker Riley Patterson in case of an "emergency," Morris said. Koo is still expected to play Sunday.

London injured his hip catching a touchdown pass in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. He came out of that game in the first quarter, but played in Weeks 10 and 11. Mooney was removed from the Falcons' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 with an Achilles injury.

Mooney was limited in practice Wednesday, but was a full participant Thursday. He sat out practice Friday as a rest day, Morris said. London was a full participant Wednesday, but was limited Thursday.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing to them, London has 61 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns this season, while Mooney has 48 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) is listed as out for Sunday.