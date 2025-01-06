Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There was briefly some question about who the sack would officially be awarded to, as New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye didn't immediately hit the ground. The result, however, was Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller being credited for the sack and a 9-yard loss in the first series of their Week 18 matchup.

The sack was Miller's sixth of the season, earning him a $1.5 million bonus. (He reached a $1 million bonus earlier this season when he achieved two sacks.)

The play was Miller's second snap of three total as the Bills had nothing to gain or lose on Sunday, having already been locked into the AFC's No. 2 seed. The Patriots went on to win 23-16, with a vast majority of Buffalo's starters and significant contributors playing limited snaps, if any.

"In particular [reaching the sack incentive] was great because I think it was the first third down and third play of the game," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "So, it made it a lot easier on me even though we left him out there for just a little bit more of a check-and-see."

McDermott noted the balance of putting the team and the health of players first while also being aware of individual achievements.

Miller, 35, in his third year with Buffalo, restructured his contract this offseason to save the Bills $8.645 million in cap space, but he had the opportunities for incentives. He is 16th all time in sacks with 129.5.

"I wasn't even thinking about it, but everybody, my teammates, were saying, 'Just get one, just get one,'" Miller said.

"But we got bigger fish to fry. It's all about these weeks coming up. It was a good sack, especially early on, it took me three plays to get there. So, I'm very, very thankful and grateful for that."

Miller played in 13 games for the Bills due to a four-game suspension related to allegations that he assaulted his then-pregnant girlfriend in November 2023. The case was closed with no charges filed.

The game was significant for others, as well, with punter Sam Martin getting his 25th punt of the season inside the 20-yard line (from the Patriots' 35) to earn a $100,000 bonus.

"Feel good for Sam," McDermott said. "You like to be able to kick a field goal there. Felt like it was outside of Tyler Bass' line at that point ... felt better about going in the other direction."

Martin was assisted by defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram, who kept the ball from rolling into the end zone. Ingram was unaware of the incentive before the play but said afterward that Martin is going to take him out to dinner.

"I eat a lot, so I'm looking forward to that dinner," Ingram said.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins earned a $50,000 bonus for getting the two catches he needed for 30 receptions.

Running back James Cook came back in to finish off his record campaign, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and tying O.J. Simpson for the most rushing touchdowns in a season in Bills history (16).

"[Caring about players reaching goals] shows what kind of locker room we had," Martin said. "We all want each other to win, and so it's fun, everyone rooting for each other."