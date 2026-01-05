Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's record-setting streak of success continues.

Tomlin led the Steelers to a 10-7 record in the 2025 season. He finished the campaign with his 19th straight non-losing season.

Under Tomlin, who is the longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL, Pittsburgh has finished at least .500 or better every year since Tomlin took over in 2007.

In total, the Steelers have had 22 straight non-losing seasons dating back to 2003, when they finished 6-10 under then-head coach Bill Cowher. The 22 consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better is the most in NFL history.

Tomlin's 19 consecutive seasons without a losing campaign is now five seasons longer than any other such streak to begin a NFL head coach's career. Here's a look at the NFL coaches with the most consecutive non-losing seasons:

Tom Landry, 21 seasons (1965-1985)

Landry coached the Cowboys for 29 seasons from 1960 to 1988, compiling a 250-162-6 record, winning two Super Bowls and recording the most consecutive non-losing seasons in NFL history (21). Landry, who was a one-time Pro Bowl defensive back and punter for the New York Giants, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1990.

Bill Belichick, 19 seasons (2001-2019)

Belichick led the New England Patriots for 24 seasons from 2000 to 2023, winning six Super Bowls and posting 19 consecutive winning seasons from 2001 to 2019​​. Belichick guided New England to an 11-5 mark in 2008 with backup quarterback Matt Cassel under center after then-reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the season opener.

Mike Tomlin, 19 seasons (2007-2025)

Serving as the head coach of the Steelers for 19 seasons, Tomlin has never had a losing campaign in the NFL​​​​. Tomlin led Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl title in his second season at the helm.

George Halas, 16 seasons (1933-1951)

Halas had 16 consecutive winning seasons as the leader of the Chicago Bears from 1933 to 1951. Halas was the head coach in Chicago for 40 years (1920-1929, 1933-1942, 1946-1955, 1958-1967), stepping away three times, once to serve in the military during World War II. Only six of Halas' 40 teams finished below .500.

Marty Schottenheimer, 14 seasons (1984-1997)

Schottenheimer had 14 consecutive non-losing seasons, beginning in 1984 as the coach of the Cleveland Browns and ending in 1997 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Schottenheimer posted a career record of 200-126-1 over 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, also coaching in Washington and the Chargers in San Diego.

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for breaking news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.