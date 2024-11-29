Which NFL teams have the longest postseason streaks?

Open Extended Reactions

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won six Super Bowl championships from 2001 to 2018. The Patriots won 16 of the 18 AFC East titles during that span.

New England finished second in the division behind the New York Jets in 2002, the only time the Patriots failed to win at least 10 games during the regular season in the Brady-Belichick era. The team's other missed division title came in 2008, when the Miami Dolphins won it after Brady suffered a torn ACL in the season opener and missed the remainder of the season.

With a healthy Brady back under center, the Patriots won every division crown from 2009 to 2019. Those 11 straight division championships clinched an NFL record.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to break that record.

Here's a look at the teams with the most consecutive playoff appearances in NFL history:

New England Patriots: 11 (2009 to 2019)

Kansas City Chiefs: 9 (2015 to 2023)*

Indianapolis Colts: 9 (2002 to 2010)

Dallas Cowboys: 9 (1975 to 1983)

Green Bay Packers: 8 (2009 to 2016)

San Francisco 49ers: 8 (1983 to 1990)

Los Angeles Rams: 8 (1973 to 1980)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 (1972 to 1979)

Dallas Cowboys: 8 (1966 to 1973)

San Francisco 49ers: 7 (1992 to 1998)

Houston Oilers: 7 (1987 to 1993)

Green Bay Packers: 6 (1993 to 1998)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 (1992 to 1997)

Dallas Cowboys: 6 (1991 to 1996)

Kansas City Chiefs: 6 (1990 to 1995)

Buffalo Bills: 6 (1988 to 1993)

Minnesota Vikings: 6 (1973 to 1978)

Oakland Raiders: 6 (1972 to 1977)

Cleveland Browns: 6 (1950 to 1955)

*Active streak

