FRISCO, Texas -- While Micah Parsons is not ready to give up on 2024, the All-Pro pass rusher would like to see the Dallas Cowboys return all their key contributors for 2025, including coach Mike McCarthy.

"I would like a fair shot with everyone back -- players, coaches -- because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be," Parsons said in an interview with ESPN that will air before the Cowboys' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.

"In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don't know how the business side of it's going to go, you know? [Owner and general manager Jerry Jones] has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I'm kind of just, like, a pawn in this business."

In an interview with Yahoo Sports last week, quarterback Dak Prescott said he wants McCarthy to return and he "wholeheartedly" believes in him. The head coach is in the final year of his deal. Jones recently said on 105.3 The Fan that it would "not be crazy" for McCarthy to earn an extension despite the Cowboys' record.

Parsons is under contract for 2025 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and he figures to be the Cowboys' priority to re-sign after the team made Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL and CeeDee Lamb the second-highest paid wide receiver.

"I'm Jerry's guy," Parsons said. "I think it will be quite ... I know it's easier said than done because I'm not at the table, but that's my guy. We talk about it and how much we appreciate each side, but I know numbers talk. But man, at the end of the day whatever it takes for me just to continue to be a Cowboy until I retire, that's what I want. And I know it's going to be hard conversations and reality checks, but I think I'm a good enough caliber to be here."

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the highest-paid defensive player at $34 million per season. Parsons is set to make $21.3 million in 2025.

Parsons was asked if it matters to him whether he becomes the highest-paid defensive player.

"I don't know," he said. "It really just depends on the circumstances of who are we trying to get, who's trying to return. I look at it from a business side also, you know? If we're going to be aggressive and bringing in players to play next to me because right now, you look at it, I don't know who I'm playing [with] besides Marshawn [Kneeland] and Sam [Williams] and Mazi [Smith]. Who's going to be on our ring with Chauncey [Golston] and Osa [Odighizuwa] and D-Law [potentially] not being here.

"So, to me it's all about the foundation of the team, like, 'How can I create the best foundation and play with the guys who have helped me create a lot of success?' Those guys helped me get to where I am, where I can become the highest-paid player. So, I would like for as many of us to be here as possible so we can continue having success, winning seasons."

The Cowboys have not been highly active in free agency in recent years, choosing to re-sign their own players, although that has become more difficult. The Cowboys will have to deal with Prescott's $89 million salary cap figure but can restructure the contract to create more room.

"I feel like you see a lot of times 'highest-paid,' then we say they don't have weapons, or they don't have this," Parsons said. "So, I would rather just be in the best situation, you know? At that point, I don't think there's a big difference between $30 million and $40 million in my eyes, you know? And that's just me talking."

Would his agent, David Mulugheta, agree?

"My agent might be mad at me I even said that," Parsons said. "But you know, for me, I mean I've already been blessed enough, bro, where, like, I can't complain too much in life."