PITTSBURGH -- The Jameis Winston to Jerry Jeudy connection continues to deliver big plays.

On the Cleveland Browns' second drive of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Winston found Jeudy for a 35-yard touchdown pass, as Winston broke the pocket and scrambled to his left before contorting his body and delivering an off-platform pass to Jeudy, who split a pair of defenders.

The score gave Cleveland a 7-3 lead over Pittsburgh in the first quarter and marked Winston's fourth touchdown pass of 30-plus air yards, all coming since he took over as the starting quarterback in Week 8.

The connection comes just days after Winston set a franchise record and career high for passing yards (497) and Jeudy set a career high for receiving yards (235) in a Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos.