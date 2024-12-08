        <
        >

          Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston get Browns on board early

          • Daniel Oyefusi, ESPNDec 8, 2024, 06:36 PM
            Close
              Daniel Oyefusi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. Prior to ESPN, he covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, as well as the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
            Follow on X

          PITTSBURGH -- The Jameis Winston to Jerry Jeudy connection continues to deliver big plays.

          On the Cleveland Browns' second drive of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Winston found Jeudy for a 35-yard touchdown pass, as Winston broke the pocket and scrambled to his left before contorting his body and delivering an off-platform pass to Jeudy, who split a pair of defenders.

          The score gave Cleveland a 7-3 lead over Pittsburgh in the first quarter and marked Winston's fourth touchdown pass of 30-plus air yards, all coming since he took over as the starting quarterback in Week 8.

          The connection comes just days after Winston set a franchise record and career high for passing yards (497) and Jeudy set a career high for receiving yards (235) in a Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos.