MNF Week 15 ESPN schedule: Bears-Vikings, Falcons-Raiders

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived.

This week's Monday Night Football lineup offers a double feature for fans: the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings, followed by the Atlanta Falcons versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Can rookie quarterback Caleb Williams end the Bears' seven-game losing streak against the division-rival Vikings? Which quarterback will step in for the Raiders amid their string of losses? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

How can fans watch this week's "Monday Night Football" lineup?

*All times Eastern

8 p.m. on ESPN+/ABC/ESPN3 - Bears vs. Vikings

8:30 p.m. on ESPN - Falcons vs. Raiders

2024 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 16* (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17* (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18**

TBD

* For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can change which teams play Monday night. Matchup changes would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

** For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

