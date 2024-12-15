Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans rookie tight end Cade Stover had an emergency appendectomy Saturday night and will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans announced his surgery Sunday morning, saying he is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

The team had added Stover to the injury report Saturday night, saying he was questionable to play due to an illness, before announcing his surgery Sunday.

Stover was a fourth-round pick from Ohio State. He has appeared in 13 games this season with eight starts and has 14 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.