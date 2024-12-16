Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is inactive because of a bone bruise to his left knee. He had been listed as questionable.

The Falcons (6-7) drafted Ridder in the third round, No. 74 overall, in 2022 out of Cincinnati. After 19 games over two seasons with Atlanta and an 8-9 record as the Falcons' starter, Ridder was released Aug. 27. The move came after the Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract in free agency and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Raiders signed Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 22. He has passed for 239 yards and a touchdown in limited action for the team.

O'Connell was injured late in the third quarter of the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. He was making his second start since his return from injured reserve because of a broken thumb and has thrown for 899 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in six games, completing 63.2% of his passes.

The Falcons, losers of four straight games, need to win Monday night to remain a game behind the Buccaneers (8-6) in the NFC South. The Raiders (2-11) have lost nine straight games, their longest in-season losing streak since they were 0-10 to open 2014.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.