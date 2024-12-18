Check out the former Heisman winner's most dominant plays in college. (1:01)

Herschel Walker, the football legend who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia, has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to be ambassador to the Bahamas.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a post on Truth Social, his social media website. He described Walker as "a successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner."

Walker, a Republican, tried to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock two years ago with Trump's endorsement. Walker benefited during the campaign from nearly unmatched name recognition from his football career at the University of Georgia and in the NFL. But he fell short in his efforts, unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends' abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.

He campaigned for Trump this year in his home state of Georgia.

To hold the ambassador position, Walker will need his nomination approved next year by the Republican-led Senate.

Walker had a storied football career at Georgia from 1980 to 1982, with the Bulldogs going 34-5 in his three seasons. He led them to an undefeated record and national championship in 1980, and in 1982, he won the Heisman Trophy.

After a stint in the USFL, Walker played for more than a decade in the NFL, making two Pro Bowls and enjoying stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.