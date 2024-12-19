Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Explaining a sideline outburst that went viral, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he was upset by the play selection at times during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson, caught by TV cameras, vented to receivers coach Shawn Jefferson after a stalled red zone drive in the third quarter -- the latest example of public frustration that has some wondering whether he will request a trade in the offseason.

On Thursday, Wilson sent mixed signals, stopping short of making a definitive commitment on whether he wants to stay long term.

"I don't know, man," the 2022 first-round pick said. "I just go about my day ... wherever my feet are at. If they [extend my contract], that would be a blessing. It would be awesome. I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the ones that believed in me. But, yeah, I can't be worrying about that. I have to go out and finish these three games the right way."

Wilson's rookie contract runs through 2025, plus a fifth-year option in 2026. He's eligible for an extension after the season. A person familiar with the situation said he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson asks for a trade.

On Sunday, trailing 13-7, Wilson had single coverage on a first down from the Jacksonville 12 and felt he could've scored on a fade route. Instead, they ran the ball for one yard, then gained zero on a gadget play (a push pass to Davante Adams) before Aaron Rodgers was sacked on third down. They settled for a field goal.

"We've struggled in the red zone this season," Wilson told ESPN on Wednesday. "I feel like sometimes we overcomplicate the game of football that we play. Me and Tae [Adams] pride ourselves on a lot of different things as far as playing receiver and we were brought here for a reason.

"If we're struggling in the red zone, I feel like [the fade] is a safe route to go as far as that. I saw the camera caught that, and I'm sorry they did -- whoever may be offended. But, yeah, I play this game a little differently."

In that situation, Wilson wanted a chance to beat his man. Rodgers has the freedom to change the play at the line, but he opted for the run.

"Sometimes it's as simple as -- if they're going to play man coverage, one-on-one on receivers with their DBs, they're saying that they trust their DBs. If you throw the fade, it's showing that you trust your receivers."

Wilson noted that, on the Jets' subsequent possession, they scored on a 1-yard fade to Adams. The Jets went on to win 32-25 as Adams finished with 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns -- all in the second half. Wilson had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown for the game.

Passing-game coordinator Todd Downing, who replaced Nathaniel Hackett as the playcaller in Week 6, downplayed the sideline rant.

"He's an elite competitor and we wanted to score touchdowns in the red zone and finish drives, and he saw that he had a one-on-one opportunity. That's it. Period. Point blank," Downing said of Wilson. "I know it got blown up as a little bit more than that. It truly isn't."

Downing said the situation was "quickly over." Wilson's frustration apparently had been building throughout the game.

"They caught me telling [Jefferson], but that was probably about the third or fourth time I said it," he said.

On Thursday, Wilson said, "I'm all good." He acknowledged that he expresses his feelings "a little differently than most. ... Maybe I should chill out a little bit."

Wilson is frustrated by the losing. The Jets are 18-30 since he was drafted, including 4-10 this season. He called last season (7-10) the toughest year of his life. The Jets will have a new coaching staff and a new general manager in 2025, and perhaps a new quarterback. He declined to say whether those changes would impact his desire to stay long term.

With 933 receiving yards, Wilson is on the verge of becoming the first Jets player in nearly 60 years to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's eligible for a contract extension after the season and could seek a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers.

"Guys like that that are such high-level competitors," Downing said, "that you'd be concerned if they didn't want the ball."