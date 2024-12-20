What is the NFL free-kick rule? Inside Chargers' feat

After a penalty with no time left, the Chargers elect for a fair catch free kick field goal in which Cameron Dicker drills the 57-yard attempt. (0:16)

The Los Angeles Chargers made history on Dec. 19 against the Denver Broncos when kicker Cameron Dicker converted a free-kick for three points to end the first half. At 57 yards, it was the longest fair catch free-kick ever made in the NFL.

What is the free-kick rule, and why is it so rare?

According to the NFL rulebook, a free kick is a kickoff, safety kick or onside kick that puts the ball in play to start a free kick down. It is typically only made at the end of a half, because if it's unsuccessful, the play would result in a turnover.

According to the NFL: "After a fair catch is made or is awarded as the result of fair catch interference, the receiving team has the option of putting the ball in play by a snap or fair catch kick (drop kick or place kick without a tee) from the spot of the catch or succeeding spot after enforcement of any applicable penalties. This includes the 15-yard penalty enforced from the receiving team's 20-yard line as applicable if the fair catch is made or awarded in his end zone from fair catch interference or illegal contact with the receiver after he has made a fair catch."

What's the difference between a free-kick and a field goal?

When a free-kick is being attempted, the defense must line up 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage until the ball is kicked. The kicker also has the option to dropkick the ball rather than kick it from a holder.

When was the previous time a free kick was made?

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last fair catch kick attempted in the NFL was by the Carolina Panthers' Joey Slye, who attempted a 60-yard kick in London in 2019 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (but was wide right). The last successful free-kick was made in 1976, when the then San Diego Chargers' Ray Wersching converted a 45-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills. The longest previous fair catch free kick was a 52-yarder by Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers in 1962.

