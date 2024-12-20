Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Vince Carter wanted to take a moment to give a shout out to Venus and Serena Williams.

The former tennis stars and sisters became the first Black women to hold an ownership stake in an NFL franchise in 2009 when they bought a minority share of the Miami Dolphins.

Carter, along with fellow NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady and MLS Champion Jozy Altidore, were part of a group of 10 that became the first minority owners of the Buffalo Bills with a vote approving the new partners at a league meeting last week.

"Many years ago, [the Williams' sisters] started this and it kind of was a thing and it kind of got pushed aside," Carter said during a Zoom press conference on Friday. "But they kind of broke that barrier for tennis athletes. And I think now full circle, we're getting that opportunity as male black athletes that are from a different sport. So, I just think it's just a cool opportunity. Diversity and inclusion is a thing and something that organizations and businesses are trying to accomplish. And we were kind of in the forefront of that on this side."

Diversity in NFL ownership has been a consistent talking point in recent years as there is not a Black majority owner of a team. According to NFL data from 2023, across all 32 NFL teams, ownership includes 35% women and 10% people of color. At least 67% of players in the NFL are players of color, per a racial and gender report card published by TIDES on the NFL in December 2023.

"It's up to us to really carry this the right way and set an example for the next people that's coming along," McGrady said.

The trio joining continues a recent trend of Black athletes more commonly becoming minority owners in teams, including F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton (Denver Broncos) and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson (Washington Commanders).

"I think there's a cool message to pass on to young kids who are going to watch what we're doing and want to do more, right," Altidore said. "And I think the biggest part is knowing that you're capable."

A part of the pull for owner Terry Pegula to bring in the former athletes is their connection to nearby Toronto. The Bills already draw considerable fan interest in the area surrounding Toronto and Southern Ontario.

Carter and McGrady, who are cousins, were also teammates on the Toronto Raptors during the franchise's infancy, while Altidore won the MLS Cup with Toronto FC. Altidore became a Bills fan while he was in Toronto, beginning in 2015. For five years, the Bills played a few home games in Toronto.

"Back in the day, Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith used to come to our games and sit courtside and watch us," Carter said. "And I think now it's just tying, because dare you say, you understand what the Argos means to Toronto, but at the same time, and like I mentioned to the Pegula family, it's just now, if you just get those fans to feel wanted and you make them aware of the Bills, you now pique the interest of more people to now pay more attention. Because, yeah, I agree. There always have been Bills fans there. We're just trying to get the masses now. And so, you just have to pique the interest, and this is a great way to start with three of us."

During the press conference, the three discussed the positive reaction to their announcement as limited partners, Carter's experience golfing with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and a current Bills player confusing McGrady with Karl Malone when he attended a recent game. McGrady laughed as he declined to name the player.

The former athletes look forward to being resources to the current Bills roster.

"That's what I'm excited about the most, is just lending a helping hand," Carter said. "Using my voice and having that ear to these guys, because as athletes, you respect another athlete coming to you, lending their hand if they see something or kind of just give you some direction and just saying, `Hey, you know, maybe that might not be the right thing to do just because of experiences we've all had.'"