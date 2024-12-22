Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did something he has never done in the NFL. Of his 133 touchdown passes, none of them was thrown while he was already on the ground. That changed in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns.

As the pocket collapsed around him, Burrow stumbled and dove forward as he evaded pressure. But even though his knees were already on the turf, he had the presence of mind to dart the ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins in the end zone. Officials said the touchdown stood since a defender didn't cause Burrow to go down.

The score gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead with 7:14 left in the first quarter and marked the end of an eventful opening two drives at Paycor Stadium. After a lengthy first drive by the Browns, which began with a 66-yard run by running back Jerome Ford, Bengals safety Vonn Bell punched the ball out of Browns running back D'Onte Foreman's grasp at the goal line.

After that, Burrow eclipsed 4,000 passing yards on the season. The throw to Higgins was the latest example of a quarterback enjoying the best year of his career.