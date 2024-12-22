Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders needed a big play. So they turned to a familiar combination: quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin. And, once more, they turned in a highlight play.

In the second quarter of Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders faced third-and-8 from the 32-yard line -- and a 21-7 deficit.

That's when Daniels and McLaurin hooked up for their 12th touchdown of the season. Daniels lofted a deep fade to McLaurin, who made an over-the-shoulder catch as he tapped his feet down just inside the left pylon before stepping out of bounds. McLaurin beat rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell on the play; Daniels was hit by blitzing linebacker Jalyx Hunt.

It capped a 96-yard scoring drive that began with a 51-yard pass to receiver Dyami Brown. It was Daniels' second touchdown pass of the game, giving him 19 for the season. For McLaurin, the 32 yards put him over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season -- the first receiver in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

McLaurin's 12 touchdown catches are a career best, and only two shy of his total from the previous three seasons combined.